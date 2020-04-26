GIBBS, Thomas Madison Sr., 96, of Richmond, Virginia passed away April 23, 2020, from old age (as he would say). He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Hazel Gibbs; his son, Tommy Gibbs Jr. (Deborah) of Virginia Beach; his daughter, Linda Snellings (Buck) of Chesterfield; his daughter, Melba Gibbs-Brumfield (Carl) of Glen Allen; and his sister, Rose Lee Sutherland of North Dakota; grandchildren, Larry Snellings, Chris and Brian Gibbs and Elliott Powell; along with three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; a very dear nephew, Doug Gibbs; and many nieces and nephews along with many special longtime friends who will also miss Tommy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Gibbs, Alice Gibbs-Abernathy; stepfather, Ernest Abernathy; brothers, Shelton Gibbs and Linwood Gibbs. Tommy was born in Blackstone, Virginia, where he lost his dad at the age of 11. He only received a second grade education due to having to quit school and help run the tobacco farm. He lived through the Great Depression and left the farm at 17 to join the Navy and served in the Fleet Air Detachment Operations. He was stationed several places and ended up in Chicago where he was an airplane mechanic and obtained his GED through the military. After four years, he returned to Richmond to open an auto garage for several years then decided he needed something better to make a living. Tommy had a number of auto dealerships for years and was active in the NADA and IADA. His career moved from auto to repossession business, to night club business (El Patio in Bon Air in 1963, Thunderbird Room on West Broad and then the Sarah Club on North Ave). He also invested in real estate and opened his real estate company and became a broker. "It's not for sale, but what will you give me for it?" were his famous words. Tommy was and is a longtime member of Monument Heights Baptist Church and served as Deacon, chaired the Belle's and Beau's Seniors Group as well as being active in Sunday school. He served on the board at Capital Bank and several other financial businesses. Tommy taught his children to be successful with "It ain't what you know, it's who you know" that will get the doors open for success. Many times when we told people our last name, they asked "Are you kin to Tommy Gibbs?" Our reply was "Well, will it help us or hurt us?" He and Mom traveled the world over the years but his most loved place was Cuba in the late '50s, early '60s for gambling and enjoying life. He always had stories to tell about his deals with Haywood Hyman, Dapper Dan, TK Hughes and so many other car dealer friends. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Our Lady of Hope Assisted Living for their dedicated and embracing service for Dad. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 28, at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Monument Heights Baptist Church, 5716 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226 or Art for the Journey, 111 Willow Oaks Rd., Richmond, Va. 23233. For those who know the stories, Dad could now be honest and say "I went in the hole on this deal." Rest in peace Dad.View online memorial
