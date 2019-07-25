GIBSON, Leo E., 98, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the love of his life, Thelma Gibson, on July 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters. He is survived by a son, Claude Gibson; and a daughter, Peggy Burke; five grandchildren, Charlene, Bo, Jo Lynn, Jeffery and Tammy; also eight great- grandchildren. Leo was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving in WWII and was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, where funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., conducted by his great friend, Dr. Tim Madison. Interment will follow in Smyrna Christian Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church.View online memorial