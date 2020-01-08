GIBSON, William "Bill" Jr., went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, January 3, 2020, after an extremely strong fight with several health issues. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jane Gibson; son, David Gibson; daughter, Julie Gibson; sister, Virginia Hembree; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living West End for their care and friendship for him during his time there and support of the family in his final days. The family will receive visitors on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, with burial to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Condolences at blileys.com.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of William Gibson, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before William 's Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, January 11, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before William 's Funeral Ceremony begins.