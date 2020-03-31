GIBSON, William E., 91, of Tappahannock, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline M. Gibson; and his sisters, Dot Venture and Laura Prince. He is survived by his daughter, Charlene Landry and her husband, Joe, of St. Stephens Church; two sisters, Bessie G. Hosey, of Richmond, Elena G. Brooks of Delaware; two grandsons, William Landry and Charles Landry; and one adopted grandson, Jonathan Turner. A private graveside service will be held at Glebe Landing Baptist Church, Laneview, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glebe Landing Baptist Church (P.O. Box 784, Center Cross, Virginia, 22437). Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, is assisting the family with arrangements.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Three Richmond ambulance employees test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Thousands of Liberty students expected to return to campus amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Students can advance to next grade and staff will be paid as Virginia schools close
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30