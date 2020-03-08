GILBERT, Valerie, 65, of Henrico, died March 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles. She is survived by her mother, Mary Johns (Ray); sister, Cheryl Whitman (Dave); daughter, Laura Cousins (Lawrence); one grandchild and numerous extended family. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m. at Harvest Baptist Church on 5561 Meadow Rd., in Sandston, Va. For condolences, please visit Blileys.com.View online memorial
