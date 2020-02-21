GILES, Barry, age 53, of Richmond, departed this life February 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Giles; his father and mother, William and Marian Giles; one sister, Kimberly Holley (David); one brother, Keith Giles (Jernice); three aunts, Merdie Johnson, Ruby Johnson (Peyton) and Carolyn Simpson; three uncles, Oliver, James (Delores) and Bruce Epps; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Barry Giles, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
Guaranteed delivery before Barry's Funeral Service begins.