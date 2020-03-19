GILES, Frances Diane, 60, of Henrico, departed this life March 15, 2020. Surviving are her sons, Herbert, Edward and Sammie Giles; daughter, Caynika Johnson; 12 grandchildren, four sisters, five brothers, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Antioch Baptist Church, 1384 New Market Rd. Dr. James L. Sailes officiating. Interment private. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
