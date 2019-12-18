GILES, James E. Sr., "Sonny," departed this life Friday, December 13, 2019. James leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Jewell J. Giles; daughter, Tara Collands (Bryan); son, Kevin Giles; stepdaughter, Benita J. Jenkins (Jesse); stepson, Alvin Giles; granddaughter, Chelsea Jackson; grandson, Cameron King; six stepgrandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Hicks (Herbert), Dorothy Thompkins, Eleanor Anderson; two devoted brothers, John Giles (Mary), Jerome Giles (Marion); one aunt, Mrs. Virgia Haskins; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where family will receive friends Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, December 20, 2019, Mount Level Baptist Church, 901 Willis Rd., Amelia, Va., at 1 p.m. Interment, Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial