GILES, Mary

GILES, Mary Selleck Morton, 76, of Burkeville, passed away early Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Van Valkenburgh and Page Morton; and her beloved uncle, Lee Morton. She is survived by her son, Lee Giles (Linda) of Matthews, N.C.; her daughter, Juanita Giles (Matthew McWilliams) of Keysville; and three grandchildren, Page, Virginia, and Marion. In honor of her life, contributions may be made to the Hampden-Sydney Volunteer Fire Department or the Longwood University Black Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Bagby Baptist Church Cemetery. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckett fh.com.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Mary Giles, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 25
Graveside
Thursday, June 25, 2020
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags