GILL, Ann Bailey, 67, died in her sleep in the early morning of November 12, 2019, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. A lifelong resident of Richmond, she was born on September 9, 1952, to Harvey and Frances Bailey Gill, who predeceased her. She was loved and cared for in her sickness by her devoted son, Matthew Bailey Gill of Richmond; her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Cathy Gill of Moon, Va.; her nieces, Molly Gill (Zac Blackwood), Joan Gill Amorim (Ricardo) and Anna Gill (Annie Sloan); and by a group of lifelong friends who stood by her in her final weeks, Rita D'Amico, Ann Granatino, Kae Kindle, Venus Polk, Page Love Smith and Wallis Wheeler, not to forget Russell, the courageous canine caretaker of Ann's hot tub. Ann is also survived by a circle of close friends and neighbors. She will be dearly missed. Ann had recently retired from the Chesterfield Community Services Board, and had previously been on the faculty of the VCU Department of Social Work. She was also a private practice therapist in Richmond for many years. She loved Gwynn's Island, where she spent her childhood summers, and was a frequent visitor to Mathews County, Va. Ann was an avid walker and a pickle-ball aficionado; she loved to travel and to read. A charter member of the Jelly Beaners, she helped care for her mother prior to her death in 2008, and her aunt, Lloyd Bailey Gill, until her departure in 2017. Ann's life quilt had so many lovely pieces and she had the capacity to bring together her friends from the many areas of her life. Among her many talents and accomplishments, being Matthew's mother was her magnum opus. At Ann's request, there will be no service, but there will be an open house to celebrate Ann's life on Saturday, November 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. at her home at 4404 Stonewall Ave., Richmond. Friends are welcome to bring items to accompany Ann on her journey.