GILL, Eleanor Rivers, 96, of Richmond, passed away October 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry M. Gill; and her daughter, Paige M. Mento. She is survived by three grandchildren, Maria DeShazo, Niki Loupassi and G. Manoli Loupassi; two sisters, Nancy Johnson and Iris Royster; and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private.

