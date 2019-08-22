GILL, Robert W., 86, of Litwalton, Virginia, passed away on August 19, 2019. He was a retired farmer and crop duster. His love for flying sent him to crop dusting school and he was the first President of the VA Aerial Applicators Association. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris Easterly Gill; his daughter, Nancy G. Chilton (Jock); grandson, Jonathan Chilton (Katie); granddaughter, Catherine C. Ford (Will); great-grandsons, Cason Chilton and Bobby Ford; sister, Mary Jobe; and his faithful companion, Molly. Robert served as Chairman on the Lancaster Board of Supervisors in 1975 and he was a 24-year member of AA, of which he was very dedicated. He was also a member of Lebanon Baptist Church, an active member of the Upper Lancaster Ruritan Club and was instrumental in developing the Recreation Center. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Lebanon Baptist Church, Alfonso. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Virginia, 1328 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock, Va. 22560, Lebanon Baptist Church, 1712 Lara Rd., Lancaster, Va. 22503 or American Cancer Society, 11835 Canon Blvd., Suite A 102, Newport News, Va. 23606.View online memorial