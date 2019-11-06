GILL, Woodrow Jr., 80, of Richmond, died October 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Sr. and Pauline Brown Gill; and two siblings. Surviving are his wife, Cynthia Diane Moore Gill; five sons, Woodrow III, Godfrey (Chloe) and Geoffrey (Sheyda) Gill, Randolph (Erin) and Eric Evans; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Gill Douglas (Bernard); devoted nephew, Bernard Douglas Jr. "Dougie"; devoted brother-in-law, Rickie Moore; and devoted cousin, Brenda Crawley. He was also blessed with a wealth of wonderful friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 8, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Littycia Clay-Crawley officiating. Rev. Andrew J. White, eulogist. Interment St. James Church Cemetery, Varina. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
