GILLEECE, Alice Glazebrook, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home at Westminster Canterbury. She was born January 2, 1922 in Richmond, Virginia, the daughter of John Virgil Glazebrook and Martha Jennings Glazebrook. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh James Gilleece Jr.; her brother, John "Jack" Virgil Glazebrook Jr.; sister, Anne Glazebrook Tompkins; and her sons, John Seymour Gilleece (daughter-in-law, Terri Feibish Gilleece) and William "Billy" Robert Gilleece. Alice graduated with a Bachelor of Nursing from Mary Washington College in 1943 and had a very fulfilling career working the night shift at Stuart Circle Hospital for over 40 years. She was known to most as a spunky ball of energy who seemed to know everyone, but held her family and friends close to her heart. Alice is survived by her sister-in-law, Jane Napier Glazebrook of Ashland, Va.; son, Hugh "Jay" James Gilleece III and wife, Elizabeth Callaway, of Cary, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Seaneen Slattery Gilleece of Clifton Park, N.Y.; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church, where Alice was a charter member, or the Aaron G. Hill Research Scholarship, AACP National Office, 515A East Main Street, Annville, Pa. 17003.View online memorial
