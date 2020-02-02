GILLEECE, Terri Feibish, 61, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Richmond, Va., died January 17, 2020. Terri was born July 26, 1958, in Richmond, graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and trained as a licensed practical nurse. She was a valued employee of The Nurses Guild for the last 10 years. She was predeceased by her husband, John Gilleece; her parents, Hyman and Lillian Feibish; and her sister, Carol. Terri is survived by her much-loved family, including her daughter, Martha, of Fort Lauderdale; sisters, Marlene (Gary) Hutcher of Greenville, S.C.; Ronnie Feibish Thomas of Fort Lauderdale; Barbara Feibish of Wellington, Fla.; brother, David (Pam) Feibish of Richmond; mother-in-law, Alice Gilleece of Richmond; brother-in-law, Jay Gilleece of Cary, N.C.; nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 7, at 11 a.m. at Broward Burial and Cremation, Fort Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers, Terri would have appreciated donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the Humane Society of Broward County.View online memorial
