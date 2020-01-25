GILLENWATER, Willie H., 91, of Richmond, died January 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ballard Gillenwater; son, Lynn C. Gillenwater; and sister, Tommie D. Hatcher. Surviving are her sister-in-law, Viola Hatcher; two nieces, Regina and Thomasina Hatcher; nephew, Gordon Hatcher; godson, Brandon Allen; adopted daughter and son, Regina T. and Calvin D. Farr; devoted friends, Brenda Rae Fergusson, Kris and Sarah Allen; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 26, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., from 4 to 5 p.m. followed by an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony and where funeral services will be held 12 noon Monday, January 27. Rev. Brent Pratt Keys officiating. Calvin D. Farr, eulogist. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
