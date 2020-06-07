GILLESPIE, Hilda Jean, 89, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Narrows, Va., she was the daughter of the late Martin and Addie Ratliff; and was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Nevaeh; two sisters and five brothers. She will be remembered by her family as a loving, caring and non-judgmental person who set an example to her family on how to treat others. She considered everyone she met family or a friend. Mrs. Gillespie was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister. She is survived by a daughter, Regina Ramsey (Robert); a son, Mickey Gillespie (Kathy); nine grandchildren, Sheri (Miles), Brandon (Crystal), Brooke (Keith), Ashley, Lindsey (Trey), Alex, Shannon (Josh), Dustin (Sherry) and Logan; 20 great-grandchildren, Cody (Ashley), Savannah, Hunter, Ethan, Tyler, Tanner, Cameron, Evan, Maddie, Macie, Kinsley Jean, Kaycie, Reese, Noah, Sabrina, Wade, Miller, Audrina, Noah and Natalee; three great-great-grandchildren, Liam, Lyla Jean and Lexi; a brother, J.C. Ratliff (JoAnne); her devoted companion, Bennie Furr; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be live streamed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 and can be viewed by visiting www.jtmorriss.com and clicking on the obituary notice for Hilda Gillespie. Interment will be private. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Hilda Gillespie. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
