GILLEY, Beverly M., 84, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph W. Gilley; her parents, Herman and Mildred Munari. She is survived by her brother, Harry Munari (Diana); her son, Douglas Brown (Wendy); her daughter, Nichole Taitague Jr.; stepdaughter, Sherry Foster (Frosty); seven grandchildren, Josh (Jenny), Katie, Jordan, Nicholas, Alec, Devin and Danielle; and three great-grandchildren, Fisher, Parker and Summer. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1954. She went on to Pan American Business College and Moseley Flint Real Estate School. She went into real estate with a zest and eventually retired from Ingram & Associates in 2000. She loved the ocean and the Outer Banks. She enjoyed fishing and eating crabs. She loved reading romance novels. She loved her grandkids and all of their accomplishments. But, most of all, she loved her time with her family and friends. A small family service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park on June 16, 2020, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of choice.View online memorial