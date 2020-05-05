GILLIAM, Elaine, 82, of Henrico, passed away on the morning of April 30, 2020. She was the only daughter of the late Anna B. Hall and William P. Gilliam. She grew up in Bronx, New York and spent her career working at Bankers Trust (now Deutsche Bank) on Wall Street. In 1999, she retired from banking and moved to Henrico, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Izel Shipman; and son, Sean Ivan Atherley. Surviving are her special friend, Andrew Chandler; and devoted cousins, Dr. Charles J. Hackett Jr., Jamir Couch, Sasha Couch, Anita G. Hackett, Loretta F. Hackett and Jill H. Dandridge (Jeff); several other cousins and friends. The family respectfully requests no flowers at this time, but donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Viewing will be held from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Keysville, Va. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
