GILLIAM, Harold W. "PaPa," 73, of Chesterfield, slipped on the banana peel on November 27, 2019, and is out of here. He is survived by his children, Tina Craft (Kenny), Mike Gilliam (Kathy), Renee Gilliam (Carol) and Adrienne Gilliam; grandchildren, Phillip Gilliam (Lacee), Kayla Craft, Courtaney Gilliam (Corey), Alexis Gilliam (Josh), Mike Gilliam Jr. (Kassi) and Crosley Gilliam; great-grandchildren, Houston James, Luci Grace, Brady and Braelynn; sister, Barbara Downs; brothers, Ronald Gilliam (Brenda) and Aubrey Gilliam (Mary); and many other loving family and friends. Harold was a brick mason in the Richmond area for 45 years and never met a stranger. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd.View online memorial