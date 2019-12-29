GILLIAM, Leonard W. Sr., known as "Buck," age 79, departed this life on December 24, 2019. Buck made his debut into this world on February 19, 1940, to the late Lillian D. Rowe and Linwood Mason. Buck was baptized at 31st Street Baptist Church at the age of seven and remained a member serving on the Male Usher Board and on special occasions sung with the Men's Choir. Buck received his education in the Richmond Public School System and joined the Army soon after. He retired from Philip Morris and UPS. Buck was all about them Cowboys and traveled to many games with his son and brothers-in-law. He enjoyed supporting JMU and The University of Michigan's football teams. He referred to being a "Big Ten Football parent" as a dream. He enjoyed hanging with the players and often times feeding them. Buck was a member of The Railroad Club, PM '90s, The American Legion Post 0144, Highland Springs and Karatbars International. Buck was a loving and devoted family man. He loved his title "Papa" and gave his support to many children and young men without hesitation. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Julie A. Gilliam; sons, Leonard Gilliam Jr. (Dreana), Bruce R. Minor (Alexis) and Brandon R. Minor (Khalia); daughter, Natale Greene; grandson, Leonard III; granddaughters, Lyndsey, Lauryn, Kamden and Tatum; sisters, Toni Richardson (Ashby) and Shirley Blackman; brothers, Louis, LaMonte and Tyrone Rowe; devoted mother-in-law, Julia L. Spears; sisters-in-law, Sherrol Spears, Donnie Wells, Veronica Jackson, Melinda Collins, Joanne Spears, Sharon Spears and Ivanna Storm; brothers-in-law, James Spears, Larry Spears, Calvin Spears, Myron Kirvin and Bernard Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th Street, Richmond, Va. 23223. Viewing will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 31st Street Baptist Church, 823 North 31st Street, Richmond, Va. 23223. Interment following in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. Rev. Louis Collins officiating. Family and friends assemble at the church 10 a.m. Tuesday. I've fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7 (NIV)View online memorial
GILLIAM, LEONARD
