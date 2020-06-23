GILLIAM, Luther Pratt "LP" Jr., 80, of Dillwyn, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020. He was born in Richmond, Virginia on October 14, 1939, to the late Luther P. Gilliam and Susie S. Gilliam. LP is survived by his wife, Mattie B. Gilliam; his son, L. Cameron Gilliam and his loving wife, Lelia; and three grandchildren, Hunter P. Gilliam (and his mother, Lisha), Preston "Grant" Gilliam and Alexandra "Faith" Gilliam; a sister, Sue G. Rooks; special cousins, Joan and Nancy; and many other family members and friends. LP served in the Navy on the USS Saratoga during the Cuban Missile Crisis and remains an active member of the VFW. He was the owner and operator of Gilliam Motors for 47 years. LP enjoyed spending time working in his garden, rabbit hunting and watching his grandchildren play sports. Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church, Buckingham VFW or the National Rifle Association (NRA). Puckett Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
UPDATED: City council members call for immediate removal of Confederate monuments after police intervene when protesters try to pull down J.E.B. Stuart statue