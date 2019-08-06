GILLIAM, Robert Eugene, D.D.S., age 79, of Richmond, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1940, to the late Ned Gilliam and Rowena Gilliam. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Benjamin Gilliam. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; brother, Edward C. (Janet) of Chesterfield, Va.; children, Jennifer Alexander (Burt) of Virginia Beach, Va., Lori Kropaczek of Wilmington, N.C. and Mary Catherine Keiper (Phillip) of Richmond, Va.; nephew, Gregg Gilliam (Sara) of Ipswich, Mass.; niece, Lindsey Sohre (Andreas) of Roswell, Ga.; grandchildren, Burton, Ryan, Sophia and Henry; and a loving extended family. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, the University of Richmond and the Medical College of Virginia. He also served in the United States Public Health Service. A well-respected member of the dental community for nearly 50 years, he was a member of the Richmond Dental Society, the Metropolitan Academy of Dentistry (MAD), Kiwanis Club of Richmond and a regular volunteer at Crossover Ministry Dental Clinic. A service celebrating his life will take place on Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. at Cannon Memorial Chapel on the University of Richmond campus. Reception immediately following the service will be held in the Atrium of the Gottwald Science Center. Contributions honoring his memory can be made to the Crossover Ministry Dental Clinic.View online memorial