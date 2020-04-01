GILLIS, John Michael "Mike," 70, of Manakin Sabot, Va., passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, John T. Gillis Jr. and Elizabeth M. Gillis of Monroe, N.C. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Judy B. Gillis; daughters, Leslie Gillis Hagman (Joel Hagman) and Amy Gillis Harmony (David Harmony), both of Henrico; grandchildren, Ashley and Emily Hagman, Brandon and Allison Harmony. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Gillis Whitley (Danny Whitley) of Monroe, N.C.; nieces, Abby and Lauren; and many extended family members he held dear. Mike was a graduate of Monroe High School and Wingate University, both in N.C. He was the small business owner of Digital Conceptz, LLC, providing document management services. He was a dedicated member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church in Short Pump, serving as a long-time usher and a member of the staff parish committee. Mike had zest for life and unconditional love for his family and friends, especially his cherished grandchildren. A small private gathering of his family will be held in the immediate future. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date, where all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gillis Memorial Fund at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, benefitting Children and Youth Ministries. Contributions may be made online at https://onrealm.org/ShadyGroveUMC/give/gillis or text Serve Gillis to 73256. Check contributions may also be sent to Gillis Memorial Fund, Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 4825 Pouncey Tract Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. You are welcome to leave a message of condolence and care for the family and sign the online guestbook at blileys.com.View online memorial
