GILLISON, HORACE III

GILLISON, Horace Wayland III, 71, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Louisa, departed this life suddenly March 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas W. and Alice Jones Gillison; two sisters, Althea Gillison and Ruth Nightingale and one brother, Ronald Gillison. Surviving are his wife, Barbara B. Gillison; two sons, Horace IV and Antonio (Tiffany) Gillison; daughter, Alyce (Reynold Jr.) Allen; nine grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren; siblings, Thomas, David and Michael Gillison (Shirley), Lenora West (Rev. Ronald), Katy Williams (Elva) and Janet Brown; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and many friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Rev. Ronald West officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
