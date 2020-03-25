GILLISON, HORACE IV

GILLISON, Horace Wayland IV "Pooh," 48, of Richmond, died suddenly March 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Horace Wayland Gillison III. Surviving are three sons, Trivon J. Gillison, Antonio A. Lee and William L. Kearney; three stepsons, Trevon Carter, Calvin Bookert and Gavin Ware; six grandchildren; mother, Barbara Barnes Gillison; sister, Alyce Allen (Reynold Jr.); brother, Antonio Gillison (Tiffany); devoted companion, Regina Ware; uncles, Thomas (Susan), David and Michael Gillison (Shirley) and Antonio Barnes (Ella); aunts, Lenora West (Rev. Ronald), Katy Williams (Elva) and Janet Brown; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Ronald West officiating. Interment private. "Due to the governor's declaration, only the immediate family is requested to attend the service." Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Thousands of Liberty students expected to return to campus amid coronavirus outbreak
-
UPDATE: Northam says state will be fighting COVID-19 for 'two to three months and perhaps even longer'
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery