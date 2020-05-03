GILMAN, Willie R. Sr., 84, of Glen Allen, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rita Gilman; sons, Richard (Kim) and Joel (Ruth Ann); daughter, Rita Lynn (Dale) and Doug Brooks, who was like a son; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Willie was a lifelong resident of Hanover County. He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, where he served in the Corps of Cadets. He was an avid supporter of Virginia Tech athletics. Willie ran a saw mill and was a farmer in Hanover County. More often than not, he could be found on a John Deere tractor. He was a man that enjoyed the simple things in life. Willie had many friends and loved watching his kids play ball, telling jokes, stories and reminiscing about the good ole days! He was well-loved by his wife and family and will be sorely missed. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 15599 Mountain Road, Montpelier, Va. 23192 or Berea Baptist Church, P.O. Box 280, Rockville, Va. 23146.View online memorial
