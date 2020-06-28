GILMER, Mary C., 73, of Henrico, Va., departed this life on June 20, 2020. She was a registered nurse for 46 years and was committed to caring for the sick, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is survived by two daughters, Tonia and Rhonda Gilmer; two granddaughters, Patriece and Joy; two great-granddaughters, Danasia and Nakyia; one great-grandson, Neihamiah; two brothers, James (Janice) and David (Trina) Saunders; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends (Richmond and Chicago). A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 12 noon Friday, July 3, 2020, at House of Day Funeral Home, 2517 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, Ohio. Interment Calvary Cemetery.View online memorial
