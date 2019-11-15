GILMORE, Edward L. Jr., age 74, of Richmond, Va., passed away November 10, 2019. He was born July 28, 1945, to the late Edward Lee Gilmore Sr. and Estelle Roberts Gilmore. He loved his family, friends and dog deeply. His foundation for being the person that he was started with his love and dedication to Jehovah. With the wonderful examples of Estelle and others, he knew that hope for the future and better times to come would involve Jehovah. He touched the lives of many people in this community in a very positive way. He will be profoundly missed. Edward Gilmore Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Lee Sr. and Estelle Roberts Gilmore; and brother, Albert Gilmore Sr. (Barbara Jean). Surviving Edward is his wife, Valerie Gilmore; son, Edward Scott; three daughters, Jantelle Gilmore, Rozlynn Gilmore and Ed-Leea Gilmore; two sisters, Frances Gilmore and Cadora Gilmore; two brothers, Otis Gilmore Sr. (Franessa) and Randy Gilmore; aunt, Corine Roberts; father-in-law, Thomas Jackson (Laris); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a viewing will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during which time family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2710 Normandale Ave., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237.View online memorial