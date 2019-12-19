GILMORE, FRANCES "SUE"

GILMORE, Frances J. "Sue," 75, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth L. and William A. Johnson Sr.; sister, Armatha Madison; and brothers, Anthony Johnson and Richard Johnson Sr. Sue is survived by her son, William Houston (Elizabeth); daughters, Angelia Givler (Bill) and Sandy Utley; grandchildren, Tina Marie Stephenson (Judd), William Christopher Houston (Sarah), Dale Wes Utley, Jacob Givler, William Givler V and Morgan Bothwell; great-grandchildren, Leighton, Cassady and her beloved Ki-Kat. Sue enjoyed tennis, square dancing, trips to the mountains, sunrise beach walks to collect seashells and was an avid gardener. She took great pleasure in decorating for Christmas; her blue lighted dogwoods always pleased the neighbors. Sue was a gift to her family and embraced every moment she shared with her children and grandchildren, and they will miss her terribly. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a Celebration of Life will be held at noon with interment to follow in Hanover Memorial Park.View online memorial