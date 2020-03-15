GILROY, Mark Allen, 54, of Henrico, passed away March 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Samantha; sons, Craig and Mark II; daughters, Heather and Mary; his mom and dad, Nancy and Gary; grandchildren, "Best Bud," Jayden, Kameron, Kennedi, Aria, Angela, Adonis, Jaleah, Jada, Kahlil; and a host of many other loving family and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, March 18, 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Interment to follow in Mt. Vernon Memorial Park. Please make donations to Henrico Police Foundation.View online memorial
