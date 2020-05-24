GINTOUT, JOHN

GINTOUT, John Henry, 88, of Sandston, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired as a welder/pipefitter with Union Local #10. He was a member of the Sandston Moose Lodge for 47 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; and is survived by his wife, Barbara W. "Alice" Gintout; daughter, Tina Garrett (Sporty); grandchildren, Hunter Turner (Jessica), Morgan Sievers (Charles) and Chris Garrett (Megan); great-grandchildren, Austin, Camden, Allison, Scarlett, C.J., Kylee and Ella; a special niece, Sarah Gintout; numerous other nieces and nephews; and special friends, Danny and Norma Britt. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 28, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Friday, May 29, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

