GIROUX, Robert K., 86, of Richmond, Va., passed away March 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Valera McConnell Giroux. He is survived by his daughters, Regina Giroux, Valera Brown and Lori Giroux; former spouse and friend, Cynthia Giroux; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Shirley and Marion. Robert was a loving father to his daughters and will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid hockey fan, specifically the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was employed by Allied Signal for over 30 years. He loved his children, dogs and family. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
