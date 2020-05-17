GITTMAN, JAMES "JIM" SR.

GITTMAN, James "Jim" Ronald Sr., 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born in Petersburg, Virginia, he was the son of the late Howard Farley Gittman Sr. and Ola Tem Goodrich Gittman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Farley Gittman Jr. Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol Hobgood Gittman. He was and is the love of her life. He is also survived by his children, James "Jay" R. Gittman Jr. and his wife, Carol Murley, Cynthia G. Shortlidge and her husband, John R. Shortlidge and Cheryl G. Baker and her husband, John Baker; grandchildren, Dr. Rachel Gittman (Dr. Joel Fodrie), Ryan Gittman, Tara Gittman, Jamey Shortlidge, (Katie Shortlidge) and Lexi McCarter (Scylar McCarter); great-granddaughter, Isabelle Evangeline Fodrie; sister-in-law, Frankie Franck and husband, Charles Franck; and several nieces and nephews. Jim graduated from Petersburg High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army National Guard for eight years. He started his career in information technology at Allied Chemical Corporation (19 years), Richfood Incorporated (eight years) and then retired from the U.S. Army Department of Defense at Fort Lee in 1998, (15 years). Jim began his walk of faith at West End Baptist Church in Petersburg, Va., where he was a member for 72 years, and later became a member of Swift Creek Baptist Church in Colonial Heights, Va. He had many spiritual gifts. His love for Christ compelled him to live a life of service to others through his church and sports. leading numerous young people to Christ. He served as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher, church basketball and softball coach, as well as many other positions within the church. He was a "Jim"-of-all-trades. Projects were his therapy. Jim loved woodworking, landscaping, dancing, music, writing and history. He had a one-of-a-kind personality. He was witty, charming and lived a life full of joy. Jim always exhibited a tough exterior, a strong faith had a huge heart and had a thoughtful and selfless manner- traits of a very good man, a wonderful husband and a great father. A drive-in funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, in the parking lot of the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. While in the parking lot, please visit www.jtmorriss.com to watch a live stream of the service. The family will greet friends following the service. Friends will drive through the portico for a brief exchange of condolences with the family. Also, please consider visiting the funeral home website or calling into the funeral home to leave a Hug from Home signifying your attendance at the service. A private interment will be held in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, N.Y. 10306 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 2151, Memphis, Tenn. 38101, in memory of James Gittman. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.