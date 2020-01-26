GLADDING, HARRY JR.

GLADDING, Harry T. Jr. By the time you read this I hopefully will be flying my plane, riding my motorcycle, diving in the beautiful waters in Heaven or playing fetch with Gretchen and Heidi. I have lived a wonderful life. Of course, it has not always been a bed of roses, but I must say it has been great for most of my life. For 47 years I had been married to my wife, co-pilot, scuba diving partner, nurse and best friend Dorothy. We have traveled the world and made so many friendships and memories. My children can't say enough about them. I have three great children, Roy and Tilden Gladding and Allison Cook. All are married to wonderful spouses, Brenda, Sandy and Drew. I leave behind to continue my legacy five wonderful grandchildren. The oldest and only granddaughter, Mallory, who is married to Rich Bell; four grandsons, Walker, Brent and Lee Gladding and Jonathan Cook. I cannot forget my many nieces and nephews, my special "adopted Irish daughter," Bernie Michaelides, who Dorothy and I met on a cruise and my other "special son" who had always been there to help me, Earl Garnett. Friends too many to name! One special one from my fire department days, Tallie Davis. A true friend in so many ways. Enjoyed my visits during the past weeks from Tom, Joe, Butch and Jimmy and too many others to name. Oh, the stories that we shared! I worked most of my life in the insurance business and helped grow the agency from having three employees to the present one now having 22 employees. I attended the Hartford Insurance School in Hartford, Conn. I credit my successful life to my parents, Harry T. and Elsie Gladding, and to Hargrave Military Academy, where I graduated in 1954. Hargrave prepared me for my service in the U.S. Army Reserve, where I mustered out as Sgt. 1st Class and working with my father in the wholesale produce business certainly prepared me for hard work and how to treat your customer! Friendships and so many memories have been made throughout my life. I was a member of the local fire department, where I served as the fire chief for 17 years, past president of the State Fire Chief's Association in 1979 to 1980, member of Tappahannock Chamber of Commerce and Tappahannock Rotary Club and Professional Insurance Agents of Virginia. Also, I was appointed to serve on the State Fire Commission to represent the insurance industry by Governor Dalton and reappointed by Governor Robb and served two years as the chairman. The commission is now called the Fire Board. I have been a member of Upper Essex Baptist Church since the age of 13. Rev. Roy Foster will do his best to usher me to Heaven to see again my parents, brothers and sisters. I don't want you to weep for me smile and remember the good times! Remember - "Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift of God, which it is why we call it the present." Cherish the present and make it special to all around you. One last thing that I want each of you to do for me "Take care of my Dorothy!" Visitation will take place at the Faulkner Funeral Home, Marks-Bristow Chapel in Tappahannock on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the Essex High School auditorium at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Following the service, a reception will be held at Upper Essex Baptist Church (3006 Essex Church Road; Caret, Va.) for friends and family. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Upper Essex Baptist Church, P.O. Box 225, Caret, Va. 22436 or Tappahannock Fire Department, P.O. Box 807, Tappahannock, Va. 22560. The family would like to thank Riverside Tappahannock Hospital's staff, including those on the medical surgical floor, hospice, infusion center and those in the cancer center for all their support and assistance. We can't forget Dr. Mason, Dr. Briggs and friends for their guidance, visits and shared memories over the past weeks.View online memorial
GLADDING, HARRY JR.
To plant a tree in memory of HARRY GLADDING, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.