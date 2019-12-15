GLADFELTER, Martha Davenport, age 90, of Henrico, Va., entered into eternal peace on December 4, 2019. Born June 1, 1929, she graduated from Flora MacDonald College in 1951, with a degree in church music and organ and retired as the organist and choir director of Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church in Henrico, Va. Serving churches in Whiteville, N.C., Raeford, N.C., Lexington, N.C., Montpelier, Va. and Henrico, Va., she positively influenced the faith journey of countless individuals, while pursuing a lifelong passion for music and her faith. A benevolent friend and faithful parishioner, she was cherished by all who knew her. Martha is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Richard "Dick" Gladfelter Sr.; and a large stepfamily she considered her own: son, Richard Gladfelter Jr.; three grandchildren, Richard Gladfelter III (Helen), Cindy Prince and Angie Prince; five great-grandchildren, Jackson and Theodore Gladfelter, Mason and Nathan Cave and Malynda Peyton; and two cousins, Marjorie Smith of Charlotte, N.C. and Charles Boyles of Clover, S.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Drucilla Boyles and William Peyton Davenport; and stepdaughter, Debra Wilson. A funeral service with inurnment to celebrate Martha's life will be held at 1 p.m. December 19, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Rd., Henrico, Va., with Pastor Phillip Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Martha to Epiphany Lutheran Church.View online memorial