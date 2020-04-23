GLASCO, HAROLD "BO"

GLASCO, Harold Alvin "Bo," departed this world and now rests in the arms of Jesus on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was 89 years old. Bo was a 1948 graduate of John Marshall High School, a U.S. Army veteran and a 32-year retired employee of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Bo was a loving husband, father and a member of Fairmount Christian Church. He was very fond of and excelled in a number of sports in his younger years, especially baseball, softball, table tennis, duckpin bowling and golf. Bo had a way of telling jokes that left many in tears of laughter over the years. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances Glasco; son, Harold Clinton "Clint" Glasco (Cameron); daughter, Denise G. Updike (Kevin Tipler); five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank the staff at Heritage Green Assisted Living and At Home Hospice for their loving care. Bo will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Fairmount Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Onward Campaign at Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
