GLASCOCK, Mary Soaper, 88, of Henrico, passed away peacefully at her home in Richmond, Va., on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Mary was born on February 12, 1932, in Fauquer County, Va., to the late Ernest and Orena Soaper. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Glascock Jr.; siblings, Jenny Wakefield, Edward Soaper, Bernard Soaper; and great-nephew, Hank Jr. She was employed by Philip Morris for over 20 years. Left to cherish her memory are her stepson, Eddie Glascock; niece, Joann Keene; great-nieces, Cindy Cole and Sharon Marlow; lifetime friends and neighbors, Marvin Bogar, Carol Hicks, Alley Hicks; as well as many others who loved her very much. In her last and final days, she was taken care of by Bon Secours Hospice and four amazing home care nurses. All those who were touched by Mary are invited to Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150 on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. to reminisce, grieve and support one another as we lay Mary to rest.View online memorial
