GLASPIE, MAXINE

GLASPIE, Maxine Virginia Adams, entered Heaven's gate on October 5, 2019. She is survived by her son, Michael Glaspie; three grandsons, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Greater Refuge Church, 2210 Carter Street. Interment Maury Cemetery.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.