GLASS, WILLIAM JR.

GLASS, William L. Jr., 75, of Richmond, died February 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William L. Sr. and Addie S. Glass; and sister, Brenda Payne. Surviving are his wife, Connie G. Glass; two daughters, Monica Glass Murray (Clifton) and Karen Joelle Glass; son, Alan Christopher Glass; devoted nieces, Melanie Lee, Norma Lee, Jennifer Lancaster, Alisa Lancaster and Renee Taylor; nephew, William Payne Jr.; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, at Fifth Street Baptist Church, 2800 Third Ave. Rev. F. Todd Gray officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM GLASS, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.