GLAVE, WILLIAM "BILL"

GLAVE, William Kenneth "Bill," 88, of Ashland, Virginia, departed his life on September 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Ernest and Lavona Millard Glave; his brother, James Millard Glave; his sister-in-law, Patricia; his sister-in-law, Gene Glave; and his youngest brother, Thomas Charles Glave. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Felicia; and his five children, Ann Glave, Gail Glave (Sandy), Christopher Glave, James Glave (Marti) and Jennifer Glave (BJ); plus his grandchildren, Grayson Comfort, Brandon and Hunter Glave, Meagan Southward (Ben); and great-grandchild, Charlotte Southward; and his brothers, John (Alan) Glave and Richard Glave; and longtime friend and Saturday morning breakfast partner, Ray Tyson. Born in Chicago, Illinois, on August 31, 1931, Bill arrived in Ashland as a young child, where his parents made their home on a farm known as Poplar Springs Farm. Bill graduated from Henry Clay High School and attended Randolph-Macon College for two years, transferring to the University of Virginia, graduating with a mechanical engineering degree. Upon graduation he entered the Navy Flight program. After receiving his wings, he served in all-weather attack squadron, operating off a number of aircrafts carriers including the Intrepid. After active duty he settled back in Ashland. He married Felicia Rose Sipolski in 1958 in Lexington, Virginia. They built their very first home on South James Street. A growing family required a larger house, so they built their current contemporary home on the old lake at Poplar Springs Farm, where Bill grew up. Bill started his own business designing and manufacturing cameras for military and medical markets. He later started another company, Instrumentation Camera, designing and producing X-ray imaging systems for use in the radiographic imaging industry. Bill was active in the community in a various organizations, Phi Kappa Sigma, Ashland Jaycees, Ashland Kiwanis, Ashland War Memorial and chairman of the Camptown Races in 1974. He served on the Hanover Airport Commission for 28 years. He had a love for sailing and flying and was an active member of the Quiet Birdman, a pilots' organization. The family will be receiving guests for a celebration of Bill's life on Saturday, September 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the family home, Hollyfield, 13534 Blanton Road, Ashland, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yellow Jacket Club, Randolph-Macon College, P.O. Box 5005, Ashland, Va. 23005, or Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society, P.O. Box 7795, Fredericksburg, Va. 22404.View online memorial