GLENN, Bishop Gerald O., 66, of North Chesterfield, Va., transitioned from labor to reward on April 11, 2020. He was the pastor and founder of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in North Chesterfield, Va. He leaves to celebrate his life his devoted wife of 40 years, Mother Marcietia S. Glenn; five children, Quincye, Gerald Jr., Mar-Gerie (Derrick Sr.), Kathryn (Tony) and Amanda; 10 grandchildren, Quincye, Quantez, Jazmine, Derrick Jr., Dezmin, Kaydence, Dallas, Thomas II, Dillon and Gerald III; devoted aunt and uncle, Evangelist Fannie and Reverend Fred Campbell; and a host of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church family and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. A walk-through viewing, per CDC guidelines, will be held 12 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 1701 Turner Rd., North Chesterfield, Va., where a private homegoing celebration will be held 12 noon Friday, May 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to NDCA (New Deliverance Christian Academy) in honor of Bishop Glenn's dedication and passion for the Academy by visiting: www.NDEC.net and accessing givelify.com, or you can mail checks to the church and make them payable to: NDCA, 1701 Turner Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23225.View online memorial
