GLENN, Marianne Gunn. To meet someone, much less have a friend like Marianne is one of life's true treasures. While she had the habit of clearing a clearance rack, she most often had gifts in mind. Whether it was a present or her infectious positive attitude, you were sure to receive a gift when you were around her. Despite whatever she was suffering, she would bring positive loving energy into any space. Wherever she was, she was loved. She suffered many things in this life; however, a lack of friends was not one of them. Now she's smiling down on us, breathing easily, moving freely and telling us "it'll be alright darlings." She left behind three sons, Charlie (Natalie, Zachariah and Ariana), Eric (Vanessa, Josie Rose, Madeline and James), Daniel (Audrey, Taylor); and a daughter, Wendy (Billie, Shawn and Ian), as well as a host of others...Memorial service will be held October 26, at J & D's Cafe at 2322 Hungary Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228, between 4 and 9 p.m. Forever in our hearts...We love you to infinity and beyond!!!!!