GLIDEWELL, Pat, 83, of Powhatan, Va., passed away July 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 40 years, Lawrence "Larry" Glidewell Sr.; daughters, Jennifer Zaun (Bryon) and Rebecca Gibson (Chip); stepsons, Lawrence Glidewell Jr., Marvin Glidewell (Denise) and Paul Glidewell; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice for all of their care. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Richmond Chapter.