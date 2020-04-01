GLOVER, Tony Oneal, 63, departed this life March 27, 2020. Tony will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Hazel H. Glover; as well as his sisters, Cathy Glover Blue-Nicholas and Alice Mae Glover Brinkley; his brothers, Lester Glover and Ronald Glover; dear friends, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. A private graveside service in memory of Tony will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020. Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street.View online memorial
