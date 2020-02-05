GODDARD, WARREN "DUTCH" III

GODDARD, Warren Maynard "Dutch" III. Our beloved husband and father, age 63, of Richmond, Virginia, joined our Father in Heaven Saturday evening, February 1, 2020. He was born February 17, 1956, to Ann McCarthy Goddard and the late Warren Maynard Goddard Jr. Having been born into the name, Warren, which means "protector," Dutch led and showed the way throughout his life. Psalm 7:10 describes Dutch so well: "My defense is of God, who saveth the upright in heart." Especially meaningful in hindsight from third grade forward, Dutch excelled in football to master the position of defensive tackle. He received many full scholarship offers to college and was well-regarded enough to be chosen as team captain by his peers in both high school and college. Though he received many academic-athlete scholarship offers, it speaks to Dutch's character that he chose Virginia Military Institute where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and helped lead his football team to be Southern Conference Champions in 1974 and 1977. His "mighty right arm" was not exclusive to athletics. Dutch had natural rhythm and was a fantastic dancer and connoisseur of many genres of music. In his profession as a developer and custom home builder, Dutch likened himself to being a symphony conductor in "getting beautiful neighborhoods and houses up out of the ground." Dutch spotted his wife, Sonia, at VMI Finals and with the help of his friend, Bill Hardy, was able to track down her name and phone number. They married December 11, 1981. After graduation from VMI in 1978, Dutch worked for Ortner Freight Car Company in Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1985, Dutch took the opportunity offered by his father-in-law to join R.E. Collier, Inc. Builder back home in Richmond, Virginia. Dutch parlayed his creative talents and passion for old houses and antiques into a work-play lifestyle of pursing and creating timeless beauty. Dutch and Sonia's life together was intertwined by their endeavors to create beauty and to execute Dutch's vision which established a physical legacy of beautiful homes from Chesterfield County to the City of Richmond and along the James River corridor. Central to Dutch's life was his family. On their third date, Dutch told Sonia that he hoped to have three daughters. He came to realize this dream. He exemplified what it truly means to be a good son, brother, husband and father. Dutch had the patience of Job. He was a man of few words but when he spoke, everyone listened. He was known for his strength of character, his wisdom, generosity and especially his thoughtfulness of others. Just this past Saturday on the day he passed, Dutch asked Sonia if she had a coat he could give to a woman he had seen wrapped in blankets at Sheetz on his daily run for his morning dark roast. Despite his quiet nature, Dutch and Sonia knew how to host memorable parties with friends and family and people loved being around him. He loved family beach trips to Emerald Isle and Corolla, North Carolina and holidays at the river in White Stone, Va. In recent years, his weeks pivoted around Sunday night family dinners at his middle daughter's home. Anyone who knows Dutch would know he thoroughly enjoyed Clint Eastwood and John Wayne movies. Whenever he was ready to leave, he would turn to Sonia and say, "Kid, it's time to go." Though we are not ready for Dutch to go, we take comfort in knowing Dutch was saved by the Blood of the Lamb and thus, was indeed ready to go. Dutch is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sonia Collier Goddard; his three daughters, Victoria Caroline Goddard Dohse and husband, Jeffrey, Sarah Gordon Goddard and Virginia Batten Goddard; his mother, Ann McCarthy Goddard; his siblings, Katherine Goddard Bennett and husband, Marshall, Stephen McCarthy Goddard and wife, Cheryl, Ann Goddard Pollard and husband, Chuck and John Gordon Goddard; his in-laws, Richard E. and Sarah Collier; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Stephany and John Vivadelli, Richard and Linda Collier, Robin and Glenn Duty, Brian and Pam Collier; and his 26 nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Stony Point Reformed Presbyterian Church, 2330 Buford Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Interment in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VMI Keydet Athletic Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 932, Lexington, Va. 24450 or a coat may be donated during visitation or the memorial service.View online memorial
