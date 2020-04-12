GODDIN, George Truehart, 96, passed away and joined his savior on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born in Richmond, Virginia, on January 3, 1924, to his parents, Charles and Ora Lee Goddin. Along with his parents, George was preceded in death by his oldest son, George Jr. He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Diane Walton (Tom), Pamela Wingfield (Tim), Lisa Dover (Ed) and Elizabeth "Buffy" Kostka (Bobby); son, Kevin Goddin; 11 grandchildren, Angela Lewis, Amy Tucker, Mary Walton, Andrew Deeson, Jay Goddin, Matthew Reitzel, Marc Reitzel, Ellen Burke McKown, Amber Kostka, Lauren Kostka and Trevor Kostka; 11 great-grandchildren; stepson, Jimmy Giles; beloved sister, Edna Roberts; and nephews, Michael and David Kelley. George served as a deacon at Carlisle Baptist in Panama City, Florida, before moving back to Virginia. He never met a stranger and always asked them where they attended church and if they knew Jesus. He felt it a privilege to serve his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps in WWII and loved his country passionately. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Private interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond. Online condolences may be expressed at blileys.com.View online memorial
