GODFREY, DONALD

GODFREY, Donald W., 82, was a resident at the Masonic Home of Virginia where he went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020, as a result of complications from the COVID-19 virus. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Page Godfrey; and his brothers, Millard and Ralph "Teannie" Godfrey. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anne Godfrey; two daughters, Gwen Hart (Bob Trainum) and Teresa Pfeifer (Shawn); two grandchildren, Ashley Silva (Michael) and Richard Hart (Madison); great-grandson, Hudson Silva; sister, Phyllis Wright; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was a member of Black Heath Daylight Lodge AF & AM and was Past Master of Woodland Heights No. 345 Lodge. He was a longstanding member of the ACCA Temple Shriner's Band as a trumpet player. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Ln., Richmond, Va. 23223. bennettfuneralhomes.com

