GODSEY, Gene Leo, 84, of Henrico, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. He is survived by his children, Rissie Godsey and Randy Godsey (Kathy); grandchildren, Eric Godsey, Kristen Oliver (Matt), Sheldon Godsey. Leo was a lifetime member of the Ashland Rescue Squad. He worked as a dispatcher for the Virginia State Police and later retired from Richmond City Police Department as the Chief of Communications. He will be missed at Glen Allen Elementary School, where he volunteered and earned the Helping Hands Award from Henrico County. Leo was a Licensed Ham Radio Enthusiast. He was in charge of the upgrades that were made to the 911 Systems in the city. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., the family will receive friends an hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Ashland Rescue Squad, 203 Duncan St., Ashland, Va. 23005.View online memorial
GODSEY, GENE
To plant a tree in memory of GENE GODSEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.