GODSEY, Thomas L. "Tommy" Sr., 79, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Surowicz; and his wife of 60 years, Margaret W. Godsey. He is survived by his two sons, Billy Godsey (Karol) and Michael Godsey (Beverly); two granddaughters, Katherine and Megan Godsey; and brother, Vernon Godsey (Barbara). He was a graduate of John Marshall High School, where he played baseball and basketball. Tommy was an active member and passed deacon of New Bethesda Baptist Church, and was a member of Washington and Henry Lodge # 344 A.F. & A.M. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at New Bethesda Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Bethesda Baptist Church, 9019 New Bethesda Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.